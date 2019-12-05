Health, accident and emergency response professionals in Nigeria have lauded Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF) for taking proactive steps to save thousands of traumatised persons in the country.

The foundation recently held a trauma conference in Lagos, where stakeholders from private and public sectors across the country brainstormed on how to improve services to victims.

Majority of speakers at the event demanded government and private sector to increase investments in facilities that will ease the plight of trauma victims. They also called for more trauma care education and awareness in the country.

While bemoaning cases where doctors and medical officials turn down the request to treat patients in emergency conditions, the experts urged the public to report such officials for disciplinary actions. They demanded that doctors abide by their oath to render medical assistance to patients in critical conditions and save lives as required by the profession.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire lauded the organisers of the event saying that it came at a time the Federal Government was taking steps to curb the scourge of accident trauma on citizens.

Ehanire, who was represented by the Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Mustapha Alimi, lamented the increase in number of deaths recorded from trauma, and therefore, called on NGOs to scale up partnership with the government to boost health care service delivery to traumatised Nigerians.

Speakers and participants were drawn from federal and states ministry of health, National Assembly, hospitals, Federal Road Safey Corps, insurance, media, NGOs, and other first responders to trauma and accidents.