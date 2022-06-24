Rap star, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens popularly known as Ruggedman, is a man of his words. The musician has continued to fulfill his promise of hosting a number of artistes at his monthly event tagged: ‘Foundation Night’.

Packaged by Smile Global Entertainment and supported by Flex B, Leena Martins and Ike of BB Naija, the maiden edition of the gig where Ruggedman hosted Durella and Ay.com, took place in May. On June 17, the rapper played host to Faze, Adx of Artquake and Konga at De Saras Lounge, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Supporting acts of the night were Spider Ridder, DJ Shevco, Whiteman, Hypeman MC Platg, and DJ Quest. However, Mimicko and Tuoyo of BB Naija made surprise appearances at the event.

Aside Hiptv, hailing cab company, Lagos Ride also supported the event by giving guests discounted rides to and from the venue.

“The night was fun filled. Guests were taken down memory lane as they all sang and danced the night away with energetic performances from all the acts. We look forward to the July edition because we are sure it promises to be exciting too,” Ruggedman said.