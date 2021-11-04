From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) met at the Nasarawa Luxury Hotel in Lafia on Thursday for a one-day security summit on the theme “National Interest Amidst Insecurity – The role of the Media”.

According to NAWOJ National President Ladi Bala, Nigeria is struggling for peace, unity and prosperity, noting that the country is beset by insecurity and violent crime by insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and political agitators.

‘In all these women and children are mostly affected. This sad narrative desire a positive change for the good of all, the development is really worrisome as the very foundation of our unity is shaking as a result of insecurity,’ she said.

Ladi stressed the need for the media to set the agenda for national discourse regarding addressing perceived injustices, lack of equitable allocation of resources and power, as well as a shared responsibility.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The chief host of the event and Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alyu Muhammed Ubandoma, appreciated NAWOJ for choosing the state to hold their National Executive Council Meeting and create an avenue to discuss security.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the security architecture of the state, explaining that the state government had ensured that all Local Government Areas and communities in the state are secure.

Guest Speaker, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Zawaira Gambo, said that there was no better time to discuss insecurity, appreciating the leadership of NAWOJ for organising this event.

He said it was time for the Nigerian people to pursue the national interest in order to keep the country together, admonishing journalists to use their reportage to correct societal ills.

He said journalists have a major role to play in the security of the country, drawing a line between trained journalists and social media quack journalists.

Governor Zulum said a cooperative relationship between the media and security agencies would go a long way in addressing insecurity challenges in the country while urging journalists to maintain the integrity of the profession by accurately presenting content.

The governor said he would continue to maintain a good working relationship with the press.

Delivering a goodwill message, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, applauded NAWOJ for organising the summit in the light of the current security challenges in the country, affecting every state.

He added that the safety of journalists is the responsibility of the government and would ensure that authorities would step up their operations to ensure the peace and unity of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .