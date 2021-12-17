From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Excitement heralded the recent official unveiling of Chris Onyekachi Simon (COSIM) Foundation in Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Founded by Dr. Chris Onyekachi Simon, a Lagos State-based real estate developer and civil engineering contractor, he said the foundation was floated in 2017 in memory of his mother who died in 2003 during childbirth.

He stated that he made a promise to God that, if He blesses him, he would also be a channel of blessing to others.

He recalled the hard times he faced while growing up in his native Isiugwu community and the painful death of his mother during childbirth in 2003 all combined to make him decide to make life more meaningful for others when God blessed him.

He disclosed that the entire project of the foundation sums up to an initial N400 million naira as the student scholarship scheme takes N100 million while N40 million was for the entrepreneurship support.

The hospital project to be built in memory of his late mother will gulp another N145 million, excluding a 13km road project he initiated which shall connect about four communities.

Under the empowerment scheme, 100 undergraduates would receive N1 million naira each within the study window of five years at N200,000 per session while 116 entrepreneurs got between N500,000 and N3 million.

Beneficiaries could not hide their joy. Chibueze Abugu, who received N2m for his music production business, told the reporter that his dream of equipping his studio with modern gadgets have been made possible through COSIM Foundation’s gesture.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Nnia Nwodo, represented by a former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters in Enugu state, Barr. Goddy Ogbo, expressed great excitement over Don Chris’s remarkable deeds.

Ogbo expressed delight that a single individual has decided to take up projects which ordinarily was done through communal efforts or government intervention.

One of the project managers and board of trustee member 1, Dr Andrew Apeh, said the scholarship and entrepreneurship programme will help people of Igbo-Eze North, Enugu State and the nation to make their educational and business dreams come true.

Managing Director of COSIM Foundation, Joy Kachi Omeje, in her address noted that love and compassion has been the driving force of the foundation.

Former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof Osita, told the students to shake off any form of poverty mentality, exude energy and avoid indolent lifestyle.

He urged the students to avoid becoming leaders among blind people but rather strive to follow those they can learn from even as he volunteered to make himself available at least once in a year where the beneficiaries will be groomed for excellence.

Hon Simon Atigwe, member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North in the Federal House of Representatives, gave his endorsement of the COSIM Foundation, describing Onyekachi as a man of integrity.

Atigwe, who announced a partnership project with the foundation to the tune of N50 million said Don Chris has proved his mettle over the years lifting people from poverty and embarking on various noble projects quietly and unannounced.

Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Prince Ejike Itodo appreciated God for making it possible for all the goodies happening in the area during his tenure.

He also appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment for the private sector to participate through engendering of peace, security and inclusive governance in Enugu State.

The arrival of Ugwuanyi at the peak of the event not only enlivened the atmosphere but served as a climax..

While addressing the governor, Onyekachi disclosed that the services of various intellectuals and academia from ESUT and UNN were sought to ensure that the selection process for the beneficiaries didn’t fall short of the expected standard.

He appealed to all other good spirited sons and daughters of Enugu-Ezike to come back home and make their communities better and prosperous, noting that if Enugu maintains its peaceful and conducive state, it will be for the benefit of all.

He clarified that it was the love for his people that drives his passion, not necessarily to show off as someone who had made it in life.

Talking about the road project, he told the governor that the project, which he decided to undertake singlehandedly connects Mkpamute-Igogoro-Isiugwu and Ofante communities, with asphalt, drainage and street light. He added that development projects should not be left for government alone.

Ugwuanyi, who officially flagged off the road project, could not hide his excitement and satisfaction over what Onyekachi has done that he burst into songs of praise to God. He called on the priests present to lead the people in intense prayers for the unusual philanthropist.

“I will advise other communities in Enugu State to come to Igbo-Eze North and learn how to think home. Come to Igbo Eze North and learn how to be one’s brother’s keeper. I’m proud of you people,” Ugwuanyi said.