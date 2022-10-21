From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Louis Love Nest Foundation in partnership with a Non Governmental Organisation, Dez & Friends are refurbishing a remote Correctional Facility for girls located in Enugu.

Chairman /Lead Media Strategist for Louis Love Nest Foundation, Ndali Modebe who disclosed this Friday evening in a chat with reporters disclosed that every year for the past five years, the Foundation spearheaded by her Chairman and Lead Media Strategist, Ndali Modebe, Sir Sam & Prof Ifeoma Modebe, Dr Nkechi Mbaezue, Dr Ndidi Kennedy, Ijele Ozioma amongst many others, have before now actively created sensitization for the usage of Iodized Salt in daily meals knowing the health benefits and adverse consequences which the lack of this trace minerals can cause.

She disclosed that for this year’s World Iodine Deficiency Day, the Humanitarian Arm of the Louis Love Nest Foundation is taking a new turn by partnering with Dez & Friends, founded by Adaeze Ndu to change the living conditions of the girl inmates in the Correctional Centre.

Ndali said ongoing work in the project includes fixing of leaking roofs, doors, mosquito nets, painting, and providing amenities while the girl’s ages range from 11-17 years.

Powered by Dame Media, the project is co sponsored by Love Nest Foundation and Sir Sam Modebe Foundation with two others even as she recalled that World Iodine Deficiency Day celebration now in its 5th edition is celebrated on 21st October themed “A new dawn: Let’s restore faith in humanity”.

“Insufficient Iodine levels in humans can manifest in sickness like goiter, hypertension, high blood pressure, stunted physical and mental growth, infertility and ulcers as well as many other diseases.

“Taking iodine supplements including iodized salt is effective for preventing and treating numerous iodine deficiency disorders. Iodine supplements help to reduce infections, inflammation, all kinds of pain and sundry medical palliatives” she counseled.