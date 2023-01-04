From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A non governmental organization, Anamero Idofe Foundation, has said it will pay the fees for the 2023 Senior Secondary School Examination Council for 1049 students in Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State.

The Founder of the NGO, Mr Anamero Dekeri, while presenting the letters to the beneficiaries at Ogute in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo, said the number was increased from 1000 to 1049 students this year.

Dekeri, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Etsako Federal Constituency, said the gesture was to reduce the burden of payment on the beneficiaries’ parents.

He added that the gesture was borne out of concern for the indigent students who needed to write the foundational examinations this years.

“This is the 12th edition of the Anamero Idofe Anamero Foundation’s scholarship award programme and it is part of my commitment to improve the standard of education and to reduce the burden of SSCE fees on parents,’’ Dekeri said.

He urged the students to be determined, focused and to devote more time to academic pursuits necessary to excel and become reliable leaders of tomorrow.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries and remind them that secondary school education is not the end in itself but a means to attaining greater heights in academics.

“I am looking up to a day when the beneficiaries of this foundation will find themselves in the midst of the world’s entrepreneurial leaders; leaders in the world of academics and leaders in every sphere of life.

“Let me admonish our parents that the best education starts from the home.

“We should see it as our core duty and responsibility to equip our children with the right moral values and encourage them to embrace quality education,’’ he said.

Dekeri restated his commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of Etsako constituency and the country at large if voted into office in 2023.

In his remarks, Chief Malik Afegbua an APC stalwart in the constituency described the gesture as highly beneficial and unprecedented in the history of the constituency.

He urged the beneficiaries to be hard-working in order to justify the NGO’s investment in their education.

“I appeal to you the beneficiaries to reciprocate this kind gesture by excelling in your academic pursuits,’’ he said

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen

described the gesture as very timely, beneficial and a morale booster.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Hakimi Sulaiman, thanked the foundation for the scholarship and promised that they would not disappoint it.

Caption: Some of the would-be beneficiaries waiting to be given their letters at the hall.