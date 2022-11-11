The FAME Foundation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) School for the Blind Children, Jabi in Abuja, have extolled the virtues of a business mogul, Chief Femi Otedola, on his 60th birthday.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Ms Aderonke Bello, spoke on Thursday at the celebration of Otedola’s birthday in the FCT School for the Blind Children in Abuja.

Bello said the foundation decided to celebrate Otedola’s birthday in the school in view of his charity to the less privileged, especially persons with disabilities in the country.

According to her, this is done under the foundation’s programme known as “HerSTEM Initiative” aimed at teaching persons with disabilities stem and life skills.

“This programme empowers and uplifts children on the importance of education, self esteem and how to act responsibly in the society.

“We are also using this programme to join the friends, associates and well-wishers of a business tycoon and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, to celebrate the milestone of his 60th birthday.

“We are praising his contributions to the social and economic development of the country,” Bello said.

She lauded Otedola’s exceptional achievements, humanitarian reputation and caring interventions in assisting families, communities, individuals and the underprivileged.

However, some visually impaired children, who attended the celebration, prayed for good health for Otedola, wishing him long life to continue to serve humanity. (NAN)