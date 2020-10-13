A ground breaking ceremony for the building of an ultramodern international research centre by the Marcel Ofomata Foundation for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has been laid by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe along with other administrative officers.

Founder of the foundation, Dr. Amaechi Ofomata said the infrastructure would be used by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Research (CEDR) of the school.

“This is part of our modest commitment to supporting entrepreneurship education and development in the country. As a business leader, it is our firm believe that the entrepreneurial centre and infrastructure upon completion will inspire students within and outside the university to grow enterprise consciousness and emerging businesses towards becoming self reliant while creating chains of opportunities for themselves, others and national development,” he said.

Ofomata who is Chairman, Amaecom Group pledged to use his position to attract practical partnership programmes, trainings and internships for students.

He expressed appreciation to the Vice Chancellor of the school for receiving them even as he congratulated the university on their 60th founders’ day anniversary.