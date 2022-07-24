An NGO, Abosede Aina Foundation on Sunday presented free medical care and food items to over 300 residents of Itoga community in Badagry, Lagos State.

Dr Omolara Aina-Durojaye, the Coordinator of the Foundation, said the aim of the foundation was to give back to the society.

According to her, Abosede Aina is a foundation created in memory of her late sister who died 17 years ago during childbirth.

“Abosede was quiet and lovely and it was painful for us to bear when she died during childbirth, the child died too, that is why we decided within the family to set up a foundation in her memory.

“She was a cheerful giver and she did it in quiet way.

“The foundation was founded in London and part of what we do is to give charity to the needy and visit churches and mosques to give charity.

“We have done this in many places in London because that’s where I am based.

“In Nigeria, our target is to reach out to old people, downtrodden and residents who could not afford to go to hospital because of the bills.

“We have visited two communities in Ekiti and Ogun states to render free medical services to the people.

“We have provided free medical services to people in Imeko community in Ogun and Imesi in Ekiti states,” she said.

Aina-Durojaye said that the medical outreach tagged:”Putting Patients Care First” was providing free drugs, free eye test, free eye glasses, free blood, sugar tests and general consultation to residents of Itoga Community.

“We started on Saturday with over 100 residents of the community, we have given out free glasses to those who have eyes challenges and drugs have been given out to others with minor sickness.

“Today, we have attended to more that 170 people and I am sure that by the time we are through, we would have attended to over 300 residents.

“The turnout was encouraging and we have ambulance to take patients with major or emergency issues to the General Hospital in Badagry.

“We have five doctors, eight nurses and many other people doing one thing or the other to ensure the residents are well treated.

“Apart from this, the foundation has also distributed some food items like Rice, Beans, Spaghetti and Semovita to majority of residents that came for treatment,” he said.

The coordinator said the foundation was funded by contribution from the Aina family.

“We are not doing this because of Fame or to get fund from abroad or for political post, it is just in memory of our late sister,” she said.

Chief Suru Amosu, the Baale of Itoga Community, said he was happy about free medical services.

One of the foundation’s nurses attending to Baale of Itoga, Chief Suru Amosu during the free medical services

According to him, being the first of its kind, he sent town crier to go and announce their coming and was happy thst his people benefited greatly from the free medical services.

Alhaji Basiru Adegbola, a resident of Itoga, who facilitated the [email protected] , said he initiated the discussion with the coordinator of the foundation to bring the foundation to the community.

Adegbola said he was excited with the large turnout of the people for the service.

Residents of Itoga community in Badagry being attended to by the members of Abosede Aina Foundation during the free medical services in the town.

Mr Jimoh Amosu, one of the beneficiaries commended the foundation for free medical services and others rendered to them in Itoga.

“They have given us free eye glasses, drugs and food items without given them money.

“I am begging rich people in Badagry and Lagos to emulate them to reduce early death, people died in silence because they can’t afford hospital bills,” he said. (NAN)