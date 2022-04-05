Towards ameliorating the health burden of Nigerians, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), David Folaranmi Foundation, has unveiled plans to provide free medical care and food items to vulnerable Nigerians.

The programme tagged David Folaranmi Foundation Food Bank would be organising a medical outreach on April 7 at Market Square, 9th Mile between 12 noon and 4pm in Enugu State.

Founder of the NGO said it is a programme targeted at meeting the primary health care need of the less-privileged who cannot afford hospital care and check-ups. It’s open for all ages.

He said there would be donations of routine medications, test kits, gloves, sanitizers, face mask, food items to the prospective beneficiaries.

He called on partnerships from individuals, corporate organisations and governments in the areas of funding and material resources so that more people could benefit from the package.