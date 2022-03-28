From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A non profit organization known as Acorn Initiative has provided water for almost 1,500 students and pupils of UBE Junior Secondary School and LGEA Primary, both in Demekpe in Makurdi Local government area of Benue State.

Speaking while commissioning and handing over a borehole to the schools, Igoche who was represented by the Organization’s Project Director, (Benue Zone), Mrs Mary Ikwue explained that said the gesture was to address the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs of the school and the community.

He disclosed that the organization which was founded by a United Kingdom based Nigerian citizen, John Igoche has conducted over 35 humanitarian outreaches under five pillars WASH, Education, Skills acquisition, Health and Migration process.

“According to UNICEF, poor access to improved water and sanitation in Nigeria remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates among children under five.

Igoche further lamented that the use of contaminated drinking water and poor sanitary conditions result in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases including diarrhea which leads to death of more than 70,000 under five children annually.

“Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2023 requires extraordinary efforts. Based on World Bank estimates, Nigeria will be required to triple its budget or at least allocate 1.7 percent of the current Gross Domestic Product to WASH,” he said.

On her part, Project Director, Benue Zone of the organization, Mrs. Mary Ikwue while handing over the project to the school that the borehole was sank under ACORN Initiative’s Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH programme to improve the wellbeing of the people.

While positing that water remains the necessity of life, Ikwue enjoined the school management to protect the facility in order to effectively serve its purpose.

In their separate remarks, Head Teacher of LGEA Primary School, Mrs Juliana Shimaenger and Principal, UBE Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Rebecca Ashiyugh thanked ACORN Initiative for providing portable water in the school, saying It has brought huge relief to the almost 1,500 combined population of pupils and students.

The school leaders who disclosed that the school had suffered untold hardship in the area of water since the borehole that was built for the schools broke down five years ago expressed appreciation to Acorn Initiative for constructing another borehole for them even as they promised to make a judicious use of the borehole and prevent it from vandalism.