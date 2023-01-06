From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A United States- based non- governmental organization, Ikon Health Foundation (IKON), has organized a free medical checkup for widows in Amokwe, Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

The foundation also distributed relief materials to the widows and other indigent persons in the community.

Speaking at the event yesterday, President/ Founder of the foundation, Mr Ikenna Ogwuegbu, a pharmacist, said that he has chosen to celebrate the Christmas and the New year for the poor widows and other indigent persons in the Amokwe community by organising a free medical check up to know their health status .

He noted that majority of the widows could barely eat and therefore could not afford to carry out medical check ups on themselves and that he had to do that for them.

Ogwuegbu said that after the medical check up that the widows and other indigent persons were given the required drugs and other relief materials ( Food items and clothes ) to enable them celebrate the Yuletide season .

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of this humanitarian gestures have expressed appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ikon Health Foundation Ikenna Ogwuegbu for touching their lives positively.

Mrs Monica Nwachukwu, who spoke to Saturday Sun ,said, ” I am a native of Amokwe community. I pray God Almighty to bless this my son, Pharmacist Ikenna Ogwuegbu, for remembering us”.

Also, Mrs Oluchi Ginikanwa, 67, said that the donor had been offering them free medical outreach and food items for a long time and therefore prayed God bless him.

“Since I lost my husband, three years ago, nobody takes care of me. Ikon Health Foundation is a God-sent to us. May Almighty bless him bountifully”, she prayed.