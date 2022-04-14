By Job Osazuwa

The people of 9th Mile in Ameke-Ngwo community of Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State recently had reason to smile, courtesy of a non-governmental organization (NGO), David Folaranmi Foundation (DFF).

The people of the area, on April 7, came out in their numbers to receive free health checks and food items provided by the foundation.

They couldn’t conceal their excitement as they filed out to be attended to. Many of the indigenes testified that the medical outreach was the first of its kind in the area whether from an individual, NGO or government.

The outreach, which became a sort of carnival, with the presence of DJ Kuti and MC Sugar, kicked off at noon with an opening prayer by Rev. Sister Maria Faustina of the Holy Cross.

Setting the ball rolling, a field officer at the DFF, Mr. Sani Usman, said that the foundation was passionate about uplifting the downtrodden in the society.

He expressed the belief that with more support from partners, more less-privileged Nigerians would benefit from the foundation’s medical and welfare packages.

It was immediately followed by a detailed health talk by Dr. Isabella Bellucci, who stressed the importance of a healthy living and regular health-check. She explained that some ailments were without symptoms and were not easily detected except through tests.

She also stressed the need for personal hygiene saying that it was a preventive mechanism to many diseases.

The founder of the foundation, Mr. David Folaranmi, said: “In support of the women’s month, we assembled an all female medical team who swung into action immediately.

“For privacy, separate counselling and testing tents were provided to those who came for HIV testing and substance use toxicology tests. All of these people went through pre-tests and post-tests counselling routines.

“Also, there was a substance abuse enlightenment talk with educative materials on drug use distributed to all of the participants.

“At the medical tents, tests for malaria parasite, blood sugar level, blood pressure checks and body mass index were conducted and medication was also provided for everyone who was in need of it.”

Folaranmi said that on-the-spot referrals to medical facilities were made for cases the medical team couldn’t handle at the outreach. He said the foundation paid most of the medical bills in those cases.

“Snacks, soft drinks and water were provided for everyone in attendance. At the end, 207 persons were impacted at the outreach,” he said.

Also at the event, a lawyer, Callistus Ede, thanked the foundation for its show of love to members of the community. He urged other kind-hearted Nigerians and private establishments to emulate the DFF in order for more people to be reached.