Daniel Kanu

Total Blessing Foundation’s yesterday, Wednesday, 4 January, held her Christmas and New Year Program for the Widows and Nursing Mothers.

The non-governmental and need-meeting foundation which has been in existence for over 10 year’s distributed an avalanche of gifts ranging from wrappers, beans, rice , garri, indomie, baby bath-set, baby walker, baby bag, mats , nets , clothes , nets etc made available to attendees.



The occasion is a yearly event by the foundation, a philanthropy platform, through which Hon. Dame Blessing Nwagba PHD, reaches out to the widows and nursing mothers as well as the other less privileged.

Nwagba said she is always fulfilled assisting the less privileged, ensuring that they are taken care of and” made to feel integrated, loved and appreciated’.

Nwagba told journalists at the event that ” I feel happy sharing what God has given me with others. I feel fulfilled when I put coy of smile on their faces. It has always been my joy to give and I will be committed to this project as long as I live and with God strengthening me’.

Nwagba also used the occasion to appreciate all those that have been part of the success story of the foundation.

Said the former lawmaker who is the peoples candidate in the Abia South Senatorial seat” We are grateful to friends and associates whose material and financial contributions made this year’s programme a success’.

The foundation was established with the aim of providing support to women , girls and youth . In the previous years it had engaged in picking and training students who dropped out from school , providing scholarships for indigent students as well as excellent students , organizing supports to the indigent .