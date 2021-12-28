Following the successful completion of its 2021 activities, Prince Decson Savechild Life Foundation has commended the Lagos State Ministry of Education for supporting its programmes targeted at school pupils and youths in the areas of campaign against drug abuse, crime, HIV/AIDS and other related social vices.

In its annual report presented to the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Alausa, through the director-general, quality assurance, the foundation said it has completed the three-year re-approval (2019-2021) granted the NGO to carry out programmes with schools in the state.

The letter, dated December 6, 2021, signed by the president of the foundation, Eustace Njoku, said the programmes, an annual event, enjoyed huge participation, targeted at encouraging Nigerian youths to live a positive and healthy lifestyle.

According to him, the programmes were also designed to redirect, reorient and equip the youths against the menace of drug abuse, crime and other social vices. He disclosed that the events were carried in collaboration with NAFDAC, NDLEA, Lagos State government and other stakeholders.

In the report, Njoku said the 2021 programme took place at Lagos State Ministry of Education, District V headquarters at Agboju in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area and attracted the Area Commnader, ACP Albert Egbafe, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area E, the Conflict Resolution Officer, Area E, Festac, Permanent Secretary/Tutor-General, Education District V, Mr. Charles Adeboye, and other stakeholders.

Njoku explained that with the completion of the three years programmes, it sought from the Lagos State Ministry of Education; commendation/recommendation letter to enable the NGO get assistance from corporate bodies, support the foundation facilitate grant from Lagos State Government for a period of five years and also secure an annual subvention for five years.

“With these, it will go a long way to enable our NGO have enough financial back up to continue, in an effort to run our programme and activities effectively without any hitches.’’

On the last programme, Njoku said it attracted 16 secondary schools within the four zones in District V headquarters and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Director of Schools Admin, District V, Mrs. S.E. Yekini lauded the NGO for the initiative, which she said has made impact in the society. She also described the programme as laudable and commended the Foundation, adding ‘’they are doing a great job in shaping the future of the young ones to achieve greatness in life.’’

She urged the Foundation not to slow down as more of the programme is needed to make the impact felt in the District.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his remarks, the president of the Foundation, Njoku, appreciated District V for hosting the programme and revealed that the NGO is covering the whole four zones in District V, which includes: Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo and Badagry.

He affirmed that the Foundation has come a long way and has been able to sustain its programme over the years, which has come to stay. Njoku further pointed out that the NGO has earned some endorsements and recommendations from organizations and institutions, including Lagos State Ministry of Education District V, in recognition of her efforts.

He said that it was as a result of the good work the Foundation is doing in the area of social, human development and youth empowerment that the District headquarters extended a hand of fellowship to bring the programme to District V.

In his remarks, the Area commander, ACP Egbafe, who was represented by CSP Ebruaja Nwachukwu, the Conflict Resolution Officer, Area E Command, Festac, commended the efforts of the Foundation in educating the youths on social vices.

He stressed the need for the continuation of the programme and also focus on primary schools along on the programme, adding ‘’it will go a very long way to build their moral conscience and prepare their minds to face the future and challenges ahead of them.’’

The foundation said having sustained and executed the programme in last three years, it hope to use next year to repackage and rebrand its activities as well as to solicit funds.

At the end of the programme, teachers and students promised to share their experiences, based on what they have learnt with their peers, teach and exchange ideas with others in their different schools based on the skills acquired from the programme.

Others are school representatives were given an assignment to use general assembly and moral instruction period to lecture other school members.