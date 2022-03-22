By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Managing director and chief executive officer of Funmi Ayinke Nigeria Ltd and the convener of Funmi Humanity Foundation (FHF), Dr. Funmi Adekojo, has donated an automated wheelchair worth over a million naira to a physically challenged undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Olajide Aremu.

The foundation also awarded Aremu full scholarship till the end of his studies.

The event took place at the institution’s multiple purpose hall recently. Adekojo said the wheelchair was part of her philanthropic gesture to give back to the society.

She disclosed that, when the vice chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, informed her about the plight of the young man, she accepted and made the donation.

She added that her interest in the student was in line with her commitment to continually impact on people’s lives.

The CEO lauded the beneficiary for his strong will and resilience despite his lower limbs’ impairment. She treated the gathering to her latest song, titled “Omoiya teacher.”

Adekojo encouraged other students not to allow any limitation in whatever form to deter them from their ultimate life ambition.

In his remarks, Prof Ogundipe commended Adekojo for the gesture, stating that it was not only a worthy and noble act of selfless service, but a clear demonstration of her commitment to humanitarian deeds.

Ogundipe narrated how the university was able to secure the donation for Aremu, a 400-level Business Education student.

The VC recalled that during the “Walk for Life” Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA) exercise on Saturday, February 26, 2022, the student approached him and informed him about his plight. He made a request and the VC accepted his request, which was fulfilled by Adekojo.

He explained that the donation of the wheelchair was another testimony of the P3P initiative, which he has vigorously pursued since he assumed office in 2017.

Mother of the beneficiary, Mrs. Falilat Aremu, expressed gratitude to the school management amid tears. She recounted her plight and the struggle she encountered while raising a physically challenged child for 25 years ago. According to her, the son was not born that way but for an injection administered on him that resulted in his being physically challenged.

She vowed to give the son education and took up menial jobs to ensure he gave him education to any level he intends to attain.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the formal presentation of the automated wheelchair by the donor, Dr. Adekojo to, Aremu amidst cheers and ovation, a gesture which the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Prof, Lucian Chukwu and his counterpart in charge of Development Services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa as well as the Dean, Students’ Affairs; Prof. Musa Obalola commended.

Aremu beneficiary expressed gratitude to the donor and the university management for the donation.