Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Abubakar Moyi-Dikko Memorial Foundation has presented 10 laptop computers and N200,000 in cash prizes as award for excellent performance to 11 students of the Faculty of Law, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

The institution’s Registrar, Malam Nurudeen Belko, said a letter was received from Dikko and Mahmud Law firm on the institution of the award to UDUS students in honour of late Abubakar Moyi Dikko.

He explained late Moyi-Dikko was an indigene of Zauro in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, who studied law at Ahmad Bello University Zaria and worked as Attorney-General in defunct Sokoto State and present Kebbi State.

He said the late legal icon jointly established Dikko and Mahmud Law Firm with head office in Kano and died in February 2019.

“Late Moyi-Dikko’s friends organised the foundation and part of its activities is awarding UDUS law students’ with outstanding performances for the period of ten years, as a start,” the Registrar said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, while presenting the awards commended the foundation for the initiative, as final year students going to law school and undergraduate 400 levels were recognised, against the tradition of awards to best graduating students during convocations.

He enjoined individuals, groups and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture, saying it would motivate students towards excellence.

Three male and three female graduating students scoring high grades obtained the awards, while a 300 level student, Sabo Bilya-Abubakar, with a 3.98 CGPA received a N200,000 cash award as the student with the highest grade.

Those who received computers for final year students going to Law School, in the Male category, are: Mu’azu Fodio-Jodi with 4.08 CGPA, Ahmad Ma’aruf, 4.06 and Mannir Ahmad with 4.04 CGPA.

In the female category, the recipients were: Fiddausi Baba with 4.15, Ruqayyatu Bello-Muhammad, 3.70 and Hafsat Nuruddeen with 3.67 CGPA.

For the 400 level student category, the awardees were: Ibrahim Ukashatu 3.80 CGPA, Abdulwasiyu Ideowu, 3.59, Naja’atu Wabi, 3.92 and Hadiza Bamaiyi with 3.40 CGPA.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Fiddausi Baba expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying that it would motivate them along with incoming students.

Those present at the event included the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof Muftahu Rufa’I, Dean, Students Affairs, Prof Abubakar Mode and the University Public Relations Officer, Malam Ismail Yauri, among others.