Cleen Foundation, an NGO, says adequate police patrol vehicles, constant power supply, amongst others, will aid the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the discharge of its duties, especially in community policing.

Mrs Ruth Olofin, the Acting Executive Director of the foundation stated this on Friday, in Abuja, at a Town Hall meeting involving the FCT Police Command, Market, Religious and Traditional leaders.

The meeting themed: “The police need the community, the community needs the police” was organised by Cleen foundation, in collaboration with the Ford foundation.

Olofin called for adequate resources for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to enable it discharge its duties diligently in the vital area of community policing.

According to her, it was very necessary to equip the police with the right resources for community policing, because community policing was very critical to tackling insecurity.

“Community policing is about being civil to the people in the community and changing strategies to policing the community.

“It is crucial for the police to change their focus on how to police the people, because the approach the people have had so far on community policing was not encouraging.

“This is why the police needs resources such as police vehicles, power generating plants with constant diesel or fuel to make the police station accessible even at night and to aid easy patrols,” she said.

She urged the police to also set a standard policing model where the people and the community are at the centre of its policing priorities.

Olofin said that where a friendly, but standard policing approach was in practice, the police will easily recognise when the people or the community was in distress.

She further urged the police to design strategies on how to gain the trust of the people, adding that the police should proactively reach out to the people, especially those in the markets, social and religious centres.

CSP El-Mustapha Sani, who represented the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB), advised the various leaders at the meeting to report cases of poor service delivery by the police.

According to him, the schedule of the public complaint bureau was to ensure that the police officers do their work diligently.

“The bureau works and monitors the activities of police officers and give the public the opportunity to report any police officer that defaulted in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We have a checks and balances system whereby all actions and inactions of a police officer is being checked and reported to the office and the PCB cuts across the 36 states including the FCT,” he said.