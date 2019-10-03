Sunday Ani

Street Project Foundation (SPF), has urged employers of labour to participate in its third edition of creative youth boot camp, which offers job opportunities for talented and creative young Nigerians.

The boot camp, themed, “Art for Social Transformation,” which begins on November 11, presents an opportunity for singers, musicians, poets, creative writers, presenters, comedians, spoken word artists, actors, visual artists, fashion enthusiasts and artists of any kind to hone their skills under the guidance and mentorship of industry experts. Founder and Lead Visionary of SPF, Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, yesterday in Lagos, said at the end of the six-week boot camp, participants would be placed on internships with employer partners as well as mentors.