By Henry Uche

As April was designated for Limb Loss Awareness Month and celebrated around the world to recognise those living with limb loss and limb difference, the Irede Foundation has called on the public to end discrimination and societal stigmatisation against children that have been amputated, adult amputees and in general persons living with disabilities (PLWD).

At a media brief to kick start the campaign in Lagos, the foundation implored altruistic and humane individuals to help meet it’s target of providing child amputees with 100 limbs, which would cost about N1.5 million approximately for a limb.

Executive Director/founder of the Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, made the appeal as the foundation prepares its “Out On A Limb” (OOAL) two kilometers annual walk, holding in Lagos on Saturday, April 9 in commemoration of the global limb loss awareness month to celebrate their uniqueness, strength and their ability to thrive against all odds.

“We’ve had “Out On A Limb” (OOAL) consistently for nine years, though the foundation is celebrating its 10th year. It is our awareness and advocacy project where we raise awareness on disability with focus on limb loss. April is designated for these fellows to make them have sense of belonging, because they are human being like every other person.

“Also to sensitise the public and ask that “W say no to discrimination and societal stigmatisation” that affects children that have been amputated and also amputees in general.

Chigbu stressed that the awareness programme would also hold in 50 other locations globally, saying, “We are doing this to appeal to the public to fundraise to be able to give more limbs to children that have been amputated,”

“We are fundraising to give 100 limbs to children this year. Our estimate for a limb is between N1.2 to N1.5 million for one limb, so we are asking for the support of the public. We are also asking that the community will support children that have been amputated.

The humaniterian frowned at the rate at which these fellows were treated in public schools. “We noted that some schools reject these children because they have just one leg. We must put straight from the shoulders that, according to the law, discrimination against our fellow human beings should not be heard of or seen, it should not happen at all. There should be full acceptance of every child into school, People must know that there is nothing wrong with these children and they should be able to get access to education like every other children,”

She affirmed that with the theme of this year’s walk, “IREDIANS,” the advocacy walk aims to spotlight and promote the first-ever disability comic book in Africa, “Iredians” which was launched in November 2021, to highlight the active participation of children with disabilities who are fighting against peer discrimination.

The Director of Programs, Ms. Wuraola Kayode added, “While we have not converged en masse in the past two years, we have continued to fulfill our mission of inspiring action so children living with limb loss and their families can live independent and limitless lives.

The director confirmed that the Foundation launched an inclusive magazine for children which highlights disabilities in children, promotes inclusion, and discourages discrimination and bullying. “We have given over 250 number of limbs to children across Nigeria, and we also launched the Inclusive Education Project which ensures children living with disabilities are able to thrive whilst bringing their whole selves to the academic environmen,”

Kayode added that since inception of the initiative, Irede had led conversations across 40 locations globally with a direct reach of 15,000 people and an indirect reach of 10,000,000 people globally, which had enabled the foundation the opportunity to raise awareness about Limb loss & Limb Difference, increase top of mind awareness about the work the foundation does and the support available for target stakeholders, and raise funds to continue to empower child amputees.

“More than ever, all children need to be more aware of their environment, in which disability is a huge part, and while we have done so much in this regard, the work ahead of us is much greater and we need all the support we can get. To this end we are calling for individuals, corporate and government bodies to join us whilst also committing to support and sustain the work we do,” she implored.