Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was excitement at Ogbarimgba Primary School, Umuchu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, when a group, Kashmir Initiative and Foundation, visited the school with goodie bags for the pupils and their teachers.

The team had in their stock a number of mouth-watering packages, including smart phones, power bank, bags of rice, bags for the teachers, schoolbags for the pupils, exercise books, cartons of different fruit juice, and cartons of rolls.

There were also arrangements for the payment of Common Entrance Examination fees for 22 pupils in primary six, though the cost was not disclosed.

Each of the teachers in the school got a smart phone and a branded bag from Tecno Mobile, while a priest in the school got a power bank charger. The other gift items were distributed accordingly as designated.

Speaking at the venue, the chairman of the foundation, Casmir Chidozie Nnolim, said that he decided to embark on the philanthropic gestures as a way of giving back to the society. He said his choice of the primary school was because of his affinity to the school as his Alma Mata.

Nnolim, the managing director of Kashmir Global and Communications Ltd, told Daily Sun that the outing was partly sponsored by Tecno Mobile, which supplied some of the gifts.

“Actually, this is my root, as you can see. There is always a time to give back to the society and this is the right time. I started from my root and it’s just to put a message across that it is important for people to always remember their root.

“I chose to start this from the school because it is where I started my primary education. Everything I have done today, the gift items we gave them were to encourage them and for them to always remember this day.

“I will be extending this kind gesture to other schools in this community and beyond. I have a bigger plan for my people and the future generation. Again, as an ICT person, I am more interested in the future. And the future is in the technology. I wish to put them through in that aspect.

“We have a programme called Ability in Disability. It was designed to help those who are disabled but are capable of doing that which gives them joy. We are also working on that and so many other programmes,” he said.

Although the foundation was established in 2018, Nnolim stated that he had before then embarked on several charity works targeted at alleviating the sufferings of the masses and adding value to the society.

“Before this foundation was established, I have been into charity works. I had spent more of my income to support the society. I started from grass to where I am. I believe in humanity, kindness.

“This initiative was established in 2018 officially. But before then, we have been doing so many things. We have built lavatories for schools in Aba, Abia State, and we have distributed so many things to the society.

“I have renovated a school. And I have more plans for the initiative and my team. So, I am telling the world to expect more from us,” he said.

Headmistress of the school, Obiora Maryrose, while thanking the team for their kind gesture, prayed that God would replenish their source.

Assistant chief master, Uzondu Charity, who taught the founder of the foundation about 28 years ago in the school, said: “I am very happy today. In fact, I am happy to see my son, the child I taught in Primary 3, in this position.