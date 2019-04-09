Job Osazuwa

Hundreds of widows, orphans and other vulnerable people in Lagos State recently got a lifeline through a skills programme, courtesy of the Mercy Ogbuehi Widows and Orphans Foundation.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO), which was established in 2017, has lifted the beneficiaries in the area by providing them with skills in liquid soap manufacturing, tailoring, beauty and spa services, catering, information and communication technology and events planning, among others.

Recently, the NGO gathered hundreds of women, the majority of whom were widows, at the foundation’s Ikeja office in Lagos for a seminar centred on women empowerment.

The founder of the body, Nnenna Uchegbu, said she started the organisation out of the desire to help the very vulnerable in society, most of whom she claimed were often neglected by the rest of society.

She said those who volunteered to work at the centre did so because each of them saw the genuineness in what the NGO was doing. She described all the activities at the centre as strictly service to humanity.

While thanking those who have contributed their time and resources to be part of the life-changing mission, she called for more partnerships, including material and financial donations, so that more people in need could be reached.

“We are committed to ensuring that, after the acquisition of any skill here, the people are given a little capital or equipment, as the case may be, to start their own trade. Apart from the regular training, we also organise seminars on diverse areas, where experts give in-depth talks for the benefit of the participants.

“I deny myself certain comfort in order to keep the foundation running. I am doing it because of the joy I derive in making others happy. I spend most of the money my children give me in running the NGO’s activities. No matter the inconvenience, l will continue to be of help to these women and children,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Josephine Ajounma, a widow, in an interview with Daily Sun, said: “When l came here in 2017, l was enrolled in the catering class. I learned how to bake cake, bread and make chin-chin. I didn’t have to know somebody at the centre or be recommended by anyone before they admitted me. After my graduation, the foundation gave me some money to start my own small business.

“Some people might feel that the money they gave us at the end of the training is small, but it helped me very well, at least, to start something.

“The way the volunteer workers freely relate with us is enough to wipe away our tears. Sometimes, the sponsor of the foundation brings out money to cook food for us. May God keep her and all the team alive, and give them everything they need to continue to do the good work,” she prayed.

Another beneficiary, who is also a widow, Mrs. Victoria Nwalupue, commended the NGO for the kind gesture. She said she knew about the foundation through a fellow church member in 2018. She was taught how to produce liquid soap, insecticide, petroleum jelly, and later went on to learn how to bake cake and make chin-chin.

In the same vein, Dorothy Chugbanwe John, who learned tailoring and how to prepare small chops, said that her life had been transformed since she came in contact with the foundation.

“I was at the fashion school for one year. After that, they gave me a certificate and a new sewing machine, which I am using till date to sew clothes for my family members as well as to make money for myself.

“Before I acquired the skills here, I was a petty trader. Then someone introduced me to this place. Without any stress, they admitted me and I thank God I came. That was two years ago.”

The manager of the non-profit body, Mr.. Peter Asibe, stated that the foundation has trained 102 widows and orphans in different areas. He disclosed that some of the recipients have become financially independent.

However, he said the financial burden was getting too heavy for the founder by the day, and he called for more collaborations from governments, churches, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals.

Asibe said there was a committee set up by the organisation to pay a weekly follow-up visit to monitor all the graduate trainees, especially those that were equipped: “For instance, we need more computers, water treatment plant, power generating plant, as well as flour and sugar for the trainees. Our annual rent here is N4.6 million. We are looking forward to having our permanent site through help from kind-hearted Nigerians. We also want to extend our activities to other states in the near future,” he said.