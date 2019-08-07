Uche Henry

Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care (BEFCAM), a non-governmental organisation, has kicked against early girls-child marriage in Imude community, Ojo local Government Area of Lagos State.

The project funded by ‘Rise Up Together’ was designed to offer the girl-child better options that would make them responsible and productive before getting married.

The programme manager, Bella Akhagba, said the prevalence of child marriage in the area was alarming with grave implications if not handled urgently.

“Nigeria is currently ranked third globally with the highest number of child brides with 18 per cent of girls married before the age of 15 and 44 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18; it shows a true reflection of the situation in the community,” he said.

Akhagba said the project seeks the establishment of a bye-law against girl-child marriage and to ensure the sustainability of their intervention process.