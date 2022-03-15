By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A foundation, Rhay Education Initiative, has called on stakeholders in the education sector to enforce policies that would help schoolchildren shun bullying.

The foundation took the campaign against bullying to schools in order to create more awareness, admonishing the pupils to shun bullying and focus more on their studies rather than engaging in any form of bullies.

This was expressed during a sensitization programme organized for pupils and teachers of Eleja Primary School, Ebute Meta West, Lagos.

The convener of the initiative, Aderayo Yusuf, who spoke through the Project Manager of the foundation, Kehinde Taiwo, stressed the need for proprietors of schools, parents and guardians to be more attentive to their wards and take interest in what goes on around them for early detection and resolution of certain behaviours of bullying.

Taiwo said bullying has remained pervasive and a source of concern for education stakeholders who desire to make the school climate a safe haven.

The Local Government Area Education councillor in charge of Mainland, Mrs. Olubunmi Oyekunlei, said any form of bullying would not be tolerated in Lagos State and the state government has put in place measures towards curbing it.

“Bullying occurs in our schools and among our teens, parents and educators do not need to wait till the issue gets out of control before addressing it, as it may be too late,” she noted.

Oyekunle advised teachers to pay close attention to the pupils, especially when they notice any abnormality or signs of withdrawal from the child.

“Children need to be taught how to protect themselves in the school environment and at home. They must be empowered to report cases of bullying and, where necessary, it should be addressed in confidence to protect the victims of bullying. A number of children have failed to report cases of bullying because of the backlash they get from home or from those in authority.

The Head Teacher, Mrs. Shonowo Titilayo who was represented by Mrs. Christiana Omotosho, said bullying has been a social menace for so long in the society, schools and even homes and that the long-term issue will not stop except we address it permanently.

Omotosho said unfortunately, parents are often the last to know when their child is being bullied or when their child is the antagonist by bullying someone else and that the trend can be broken if parents can communicate with their children regularly about their everyday lives and school.

She added that schools cannot address the issue of bullying alone; noting that it requires the assistance and help of the parents also.