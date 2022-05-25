By Gabriel Dike

Worried by the high number of indigent children in some Africa countries, the See-Joy Foundation International, yesterday, pledged to provide quality education to one million children as part of its social responsibility effort.

Founder of the foundation, Prosper Kanayo, who disclosed this in Lagos ahead of the Nigerian Children Award on Friday, May 27, said since 2002, the foundation has assisted many indigent children to complete their education.

He said the organisation is meant to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of indigent and distressed children in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Kanayo explained that through the effort of the foundation, many indigent secondary school students were offered scholarship and are graduates.

He also revealed that many other indigent students are being sponsored by the foundation in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

He said: “In the last 18 years, we have done so much in the education sector for several indigent students. Cases like children whose parents can’t afford school fees are the concern of See-Joy Foundation International.

“We have about 387 pupils in two of our schools in Lagos. And with the support of friends and well-wishers, we will impact on one million indigent children with quality education in Africa.”

Kanayo said the foundation scholarship scheme is meant to support orphans and children living with disabilities in paying their tuition fees every term.

He said the foundation, in conjunction with Lagos State Ministry of Education, would on Friday, May 27 hold the 2nd edition of Nigeria Children Award and it would attract 150 children in public schools.

Kanayo said 28 pupils would be presented with plaques and educational materials for their outstanding performance.

He said the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, would grace the occasion while Ogechi Adiola of Lagos Business School, is the speaker at the event.

In his remarks, Director of Public Communications of the foundation, Gbadegbo Akinyemi, said many current leaders in the country enjoyed free education and scholarship but have neglected the education sector