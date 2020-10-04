(Gami Tadanyigbe, NAN)

The Ane Osiobe International Foundation, an online NGO, has called on schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to comply with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines ahead of school reopening.

Dr. Ejiro Osiobe, the Chief Financial Officer & Economic Adviser of the Foundation, made the call during a virtual (ZOOM) outreach and donation of educational materials to seven schools in the FCT.

The donation was hosted by the Foundation’s outreach officer and the Foundation’s Chief Mentoring Officer, Dr. Rebecca Creamer, an epidemiologist from New Mexico State University in the US.

According to him, the Foundation is committed to positive change through educational support, human rights advocacy and academic research to foster economic growth and development.

He said the provision of the COVID-19 safety guidelines by the government is critical to protecting students and staff and reducing the spread of the pandemic.

The founder also stated that the organisation aimed to see how it could help children achieve their dreams through scholarships to enable them achieve their desired goals.

He explained that there should be proper fumigation of schools as they prepare to resume and provide the necessary conditions to make it safe for students to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

However, he said, the FCT schools and others across the country should observe social distance practices in sitting arrangements, wear face masks and parents should not allow their children to school if they notice any symptoms.

Also, he stated that the school heads and proprietors should also ensure that hand-washing basins and hand sanitizers are placed at the entrance of each classroom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Foundation donated educational materials to Junior Secondary School, Jikwoi, Junior Secondary School, Kurudu, and the LEA Nomadic Primary School in Bwari.

Mrs Juliet Oloko, the representative of Junior Secondary School, Jikwoi, thanked the Foundation for the donations and promised to distribute the materials accordingly to the students once schools reopen.