Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation (RSETF) has called on Federal Government to implement the National Policy on Inclusive Education to give children with special needs educational advantage with holistic approach to learning.

Founder of the School, Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, made the request in Abuja during a sensitisation walk to mark 2019 World Cerebral Palsy Day.

She noted that educational therapy is recommended for students who may have learning disabilities due to intellectual and learning challenges and conditions.

Adejugbe-Williams further stated that education therapy demystifies learning problems and stimulates clients’ awareness of their strengths and how best to use it to overcome or compensate their areas of weakness.

She said: “We need the government to create an inclusive education and accessible environment for people with special needs to make live more easier for them.”

A parent, Rahat Salami, who added her voice to the call, said that Nigeria would continue to lose contribution of people with special needs if the policy of inclusive education was not implemented.

“There is a national policy on inclusive education which is not implemented. There are many Nigerians who studied special education but have taken to other professions because of lack of friendly environment to practice.

“We need to take special education seriously because most children are in school but they not diagnosed and not aware of their challenges. The indications are there but only the professionals would easily identify it and take adequate steps to correct it,” she said.