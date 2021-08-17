By Gilbert Ekezie

Walking in the footsteps of Christ who went about doing good, Mary’s Perpetual Help Foundation, a charitable organisation located at Nkpor, Anambra and Lagos, which takes care of the orphans, is seeking support and collaboration of corporate bodies, government, religious bodies and good-spirited individuals for the proposed building of a permanent home for orphans in Lagos. The home is also seeking financial and material support to cater for the general upkeep of orphans, who daily cry for help.

One of the caregivers at the home, Rev. Sr. Mary Vianny Oluchi Ikejimba, said the orphans need better accomodation, as their present accomodation, located at Ilogbo, Ojo, Lagos State, is not conducive and not easily accessible.

She explained that the orphans deserve the best like other children whose parents are alive and can provide almost all their needs.

Ikejimba, who said giving and taking care of those in need is one of the things God expects from humans, urged people of God not to be tired of touching lives, as that will help build their relationship with God.

“God said that whatsoever you do to the least of your brothers, that you do unto him. He said when he was homeless you opened your doors, when he was hungry you gave him to eat, when he was thirsty you gave him to drink, when he was naked you clothed him, for that reason, you will enter into the home of his Father.”

According to her, the orphans cannot afford to be homeless, as the management of the home has been given notice to vacate, due to inability to pay rent: “Aside from the problem of accommodation, we also have challenges of giving the children a proper education, clothing and feeding them. So, we seriously need help in those areas.”

“Presently, we have secured a better place in Lagos for lease, and are looking for money to pay for it. We are optimistic that, after we have paid relocating to the place, the children will be more relaxed and have a sense of belonging, compared to where we are at IIogbo, Ojo area of Lagos,” the foundation’s head said.

She noted that the mystery of caring is love expressed in giving (I John 4:8), and prayed to God to reward all donors to the orphanage home project and their families according to his promises in Proverbs 19:11, for all their gifts, and by putting smiles on the faces of the poor children in the home: “No amount of money or material is too small. Remember that little drops of water make an ocean.”

Ikejimba called on everyone to visit the home for the orphans and receive the special blessings from God. “The orphans need our support. Most times, they hardly feed twice a day. We are aware that times are hard, but the orphans who have nobody to lean on should not be allowed to die of hunger and lack.”

The Reverend Sister, who belongs to the Congregation of Fransisca of Compassion, stressed the need for society to have compassion on those in need.

She prayed that God would bless those who hearken to the cries of orphans and the less privileged: “There are gains in giving. Orphans need food, shelter, cash donations, clothing, toiletries, etc. In fact, God will not hesitate to bless those whose milk of human kindness drops on others always, and they will enjoy divine replenishment. Lack will never be their portion in any way.”