Ejalonibu Foundation based in Badagry, Lagos State with the principles of assisting the less privilege to actualise their dreams has concluded plans to give out free forms for the 2021 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to about 200 youths.

The foundation said it is set to roll out 200 JAMB forms to youths in Badagry division who have financial constraints to obtain the forms to further their education at tertiary level.

The initiator of Ejalonibu Foundation, Mr. Wusu Babatunji- Ejalonibu, described education as the key to development of the youths in Badagry division.

He said: “Youths are key elements to developing a community. When you develop them, you are building a community. For the foundation, this is our contribution to humanity.”

According to the coordinator of the foundation and the Free JAMB Committee, Popoola Oluwapelumi, the education-support aspect of the free JAMB forms is to encourage youth who can’t afford to purchase the forms.

Oluwapelumi said the provision of free JAMB forms would serve as avenue to encourage youth to take advantage presented by the foundation to further their education.

Other members of the free JAMB committee include Mr Ahmed Tijani, Mr. Gabriel Ashe, Mr. Sewhenu Wusu and Mr. Amuda Tijani.

The committee said for candidates to benefit from the free JAMB forms, they must have attained the age of 16 years before the next admission exercise.