Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemmili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Chibuzo Obimma (Ebube Muonso) have been pencilled down for special award by Miles Magazine Stars Foundation.

Editor-in-Chief of Miles Magazine, Bishop Dr. Kene Ifepe, at a press conference in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that the awardees were specially selected because of their contributions to the development of the society in their various fields of endeavour.

Also on the list of the awardees numbering 15 were: Dr. Valentine Ozigbo, PDP Anambra gubernatorial aspirant; Anambra Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mezue; veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, and others.

Bishop Ifepe, said that the award would be given during the 17th anniversary of Miles Magazine Nights of a Hundred Stars Charity Gala and Award Night, billed for Best Western Hotel, Enugu, on December 28, 2020.

According to the founder, the event would also aim to provide scholarship to the tune of N2 million to empower indigent students, orphanages and as well provide wheelchairs to the physically challenged persons.

“The foundation is embarking on illiteracy and poverty eradication, and we will be providing 10 education scholarships up to university to indigent students; adopting two motherless babies’ homes and providing wheelchairs.

“We will be monitoring the beneficiaries of the scholarship category of the empowerment to ensure they are doing well in their academic pursuits, because this is the only way to justify the scholarship. The scholarship will be given from primary to tertiary education level.

“Through the event also, we will be celebrating the selected awardees and their accomplishments in order to encourage others to continue contributing positively to the society by being light to the people.

“We want to create the Night of a Hundred Stars Charity Gala & Award Night where well-meaning individuals are recognised for the outstanding job they have accomplished or are doing in their various fields of discipline”, Bishop Ifepe said.

On the foundation’s mission, he said, “The third dimension of the Miles mission is the most important. The answer is to give back, to put smile on the face of someone by funding their education, providing food and shelter to someone, making affordable drinking water available, providing mobility to someone with special need and above all elevating the life of someone somewhere, one person at a time.

“The true value of a person is not in the amount of valuables he has, but in the amount of value he adds to humanity.

“The Miles Magazine Stars Foundation is that vehicle; that final piece of the Miles Magazine Mission that we have been working on for 17 years. Over this period we have helped numerous individuals from paying hospital bills to providing access to good health clinics, but now we are formally launching the Foundation at this year’s Night of A Hundred Stars Charity Gala & Awards”, he said.