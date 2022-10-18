An NGO, Al-Muhibbah Foundation, is set to train 80 women on farming methods, packaging and marketing of Fonio millet (Acha) in Bauchi State.

Founder of the foundation, Dr Aisha Mohammed, stated this at the maiden celebration of International Day for Rural Women in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Mohammed, who is also the wife of Bauchi State Governor, said that the training would be funded by Islamic Development Bank.

She said that the project would create awareness on value chain of Fonio millet and develop the skills of beneficiaries on entrepreneurship for self-reliance.

The governor’s wife also disclosed that the State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) had recorded 203 cases between August 2021 and September 2022.

“This includes 108 rape cases, 46 child molestation cases, 32 domestic violence cases and 17 family reconstruction cases.

“We have 25 cases in Azare, Bauchi, Toro and Misau courts. So far, 19 cases have been won, while seven are still ongoing in courts of law,” she said.

Mohammed said that 203 survivors of SGBV were supported with various interventions from the committee.

She commended FOMWAN for reaching out to women at the grassroots with strategies that would enhance economic empowerment through savings and loans as well as financial literacy for girls and boys, among other interventions.

Earlier in her address, FOMWAN chairperson in the state, Hajiya Habiba Usman, said that the activity was supported by United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

According to her, the organisation has sensitised and empowered women in various sectors of human endeavour.

Usman said that the international day celebration was supported by UN Women.

She appreciated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that women were supported in various programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day was celebrated with exhibition of farm produce and other items by grassroots women. (NAN)