By Henry Uche

The Irede Foundation has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to put modalities in place for the enforcement of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018. The executive director of the foundation, Crystal Chigbu, made this call in Lagos at the Limb Loss & Limb Difference Awareness celebrated every April.

Addressing newsmen, the executive director stated that the level of discrimination and stigmatization against limbless persons and people with disabilities in society was becoming unbecoming, calling on every state of the federation to domesticate the National Prohibition Act by ensuring that such persons are not denied social rights and privileges, as it is today.

According to her, it is a sin against humanity and divinity for anyone to discriminate or show any sign of relegation against persons without limbs or any other form of disability anywhere in the world, and such acts must be condemned.

“I set up Irede Foundation out of passion to give hope to persons with limb challenges, following the ugly experience of my daughter. Since 2012, we have given over 186 prosthesis limbs, but this year we are giving 70 prosthesis limbs to those who need it.

“We want them to know that disability is thing of the mind. There is no limitation with the limbless. We want the states and federal government to enforce this law, especially in schools and other public institutions that reject and discriminate against persons without limbs and people with disabilities,” she said.

Chigbu warned against self-medication and use of unprofessional bone-setters to address fractures and bone challenges in case of accidents: “We must be very careful how we handle accidents that involve fractures and bone damage, to avoid total loss. We advice that traditional bone-setters should be trained and equipped. But it’s better we go to orthopedic hospitals for proper diagnosis.”

She added that persons suffering from diabetes, cancer and other congenital deformities should tackle them head-on to avoid metamorphoses into worst case scenario.

“While people confess divine healing, they should also see the need to consult the appropriate medical doctors. We call on all and sundry to join our advocacy programme and campaign: ‘Out On A Limb’ to gather momentum to give these fellows hope to live, even to lead,” she said.

A beneficiary of the programme, Seun Ayideji, said she was depressed before now, but with support from well-meaning Nigerians she has kept going.

“I’m used to the pains, I don’t count it anymore, I have a bright future and desire to be a manager of similar outfit. I’m happier seeing children without limbs jumping and playing, it makes me stronger,” she said.