From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation in conjunction with Human Appeal Foundation UK, have distributed food items to widows and the underprivileged across Osun State.

Speaking during the food distribution in Osogbo, the Admin officer of Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Moshood Adebayo, said the programme is being done simultaneously across the states of the federation.

Adebayo further explained that the programme was targeted at the vulnerable people in the society to cushion the hardships in the land.

‘The foundation is working towards reducing the suffering of the masses, the indigent, widows and other less privileged people in society,’ he stated.

‘As part of the programmes pencilled down for the year 2022 holy month of Ramadan, this food distribution is done in collaboration with the Human Appeal Foundation UK and beneficiaries were drawn across the local government area of the states.

‘The programme of the foundation come across the whole period in the year not only limited to Ramadan period alone, after Ramadan, some people have also applied for Zakat, employments, medical ailments treatment and some other things like that,’ he said

Earlier, the coordinator of the programme, Abdulfatai Ayinla, also said the distribution of the food items was the second phase since the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

One of the beneficiaries, Ishaq Oyedeji, commended the foundations for their kind gesture toward reducing poverty among the vulnerable in society.

He called on other Islamic organisations to emulate the foundations in their bid to ameliorate the suffering of the people, considering the current economic hardship and security situation in the country.