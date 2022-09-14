By Christian Agadibe

The Liberty Family Foundation, a private family foundation based in America has unveiled Mae’s Kitchen in partnership with the Candlelight Foundation.

As part of the partnership, the building has been renamed after Michael Liberty’s mother, Mary McCarthy Liberty (Mae).

Michael Liberty, through Mae’s Kitchen, will be fulfilling his mom’s passion of always helping the poor and less fortunate.

In light of this, the Liberty Family Foundation is joining forces with the Candlelight Foundation to rescue many Nigerians from hunger and starvation, and to restore the hope of many less privileged persons in Lagos through donations and support.

Mother of the American billionaire, Mary ‘Mae’ McCarthy Liberty who died in 1997 was a giver while she was alive and urged her children to emulate her footsteps in giving and caring for the poor.

Mr. Liberty, a multi-faceted entrepreneur, built his fortune and success through a remarkable vision and diversified approach towards creating cutting-edge niches in numerous industries.

Liberty, who is the founder of the Liberty Family Foundation (LFF) has delved into real estate, textile, retail and technology over the course of three decades, and also set his focus on launching Virtual Banking Network (VBN), which is a cloud-based enterprise software network that solves real-word problems for financial operators and their customers.

Speaking during the unveiling on behalf of LFF, Ms. Esther Bankole relayed a message from Mr. Liberty to journalists saying, “we chose the Candlelight Foundation because of the people that founded it and because of their strong values and standards. I truly admire the founder, Bernadine Okeke. She is a strong and caring woman just like my mother was.”

He added: “It warms my heart knowing that I’m fulfilling my mom’s passion of always helping the poor and less fortunate.”

Also commenting on the unveiling, the Executive Director of the Candlelight Foundation, Uzoamaka Okeke, said, “naming the building after such a woman as Mae Liberty is an honour. She was a woman that even when she had nothing was willing to share and that is what we are about.