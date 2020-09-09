Founder/Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (2nd right), receiving from Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, plaque and certificate of The Sun Education Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 which he did not receive earlier, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday. With them are Prof Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, ABUAD Vice Chancellor (right) and Lady Christie Iyabode Oluborode, ABUAD Registrar.
