Founder/Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (2nd right), receiving from Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, plaque and certificate of The Sun Education Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 which he did not receive earlier, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday. With them are Prof Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, ABUAD Vice Chancellor (right) and Lady Christie Iyabode Oluborode, ABUAD Registrar.

Founder/Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (4th right), with Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited; Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, ABUAD Vice Chancellor (3rd right), Mr. Femi Babafemi, Editor, Saturday Sun (2nd left), Lady Christie Iyabode Oluborode, ABUAD Registrar (3rd left); Mr. Tunde Olafintola, Head, Corporate Affairs, ABUAD (right); Mercy Ikoro, Deputy Business Manager, The Sun (2nd right); and Priscila Edare, The Sun’s Ekiti State correspondent, after receiving the plaque and certificate of The Sun Education Entrepreneur of the Year 2018, at ABUAD, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday