By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) will on February 8, 2022, honour six distinguished Nigerians with its prestigious Bible Award for Selfless Service to God and Humanity during her founders day celebration in Lagos.

The awardees are: the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins; the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Barrister Dele Adesina; the immediate past President & Board Chairman of the BSN, Dr Aaron Nuhu; the Managing Director/CEO of Quantum Markets Limited, Mrs. Kay Ovia who is also the wife of Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia; and the Chairman/Managing Director of The Ehi Consulting, Deacon Tom Ogboi.

Conferment of the Bible Award on the above distinguished persons is part of activities marking the organisation’s 13th Founder’s Day Annual Lecture.

In a statement issued by the Manager, Media & Public Relations of BSN, Mr Benjamin Mordi, theme for this year is, “Justice: Catalyst for a Progressive Nigeria.” And chosen as the Guest Speaker is Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, the Principal Partner, Prof. Akinseye-George Partners.

He said the programme, which will take place at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos will be chaired by the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Sam Aboyeji.

Also expected at the event are a former Head of State and Patron of The Bible Society of Nigeria, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, as the Father of the Day, Captains of Industries, and other distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

Mordi explained that the Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes, distributes the Word of God, and raises funds for Bible work. “So far, we have the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while translation/revision projects are ongoing in 10 Nigerian Languages.”