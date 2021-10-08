From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Friday, honoured over 43 of it’s alumni who have attained the positions of Senior Advocates of Nigeria in the legal profession.

The award ceremony, held at Enugu Campus of the institution, marked the highpoint of the University’s celebration of its 61 Founders’ Day which started on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Igwe said that the idea behind the award “is to identify, honour and celebrate alumni of the University who have excelled in their career.”

He noted that the ceremony was the first in the series of cluster awards meant to bring the alumni close to the university.

Igwe expressed pleasure that the awardees turned out in their numbers to honour the invitation.

“This is a strong demonstration of your love for your Alma Mater,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the Senior Advocates to come to aid of their Alma Mater stressing that age has affected the state of infrastructure in the premier University.

“At 61, our University is not only old, but sick. She may not be on life-support, but she has an urgent need for critical care.

“She is, therefore, in need of various forms of medication, including surgical interventions”, he said, while urging the awardees to keep the University in their thoughts.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, said that it was unprecedented among Nigerian universities for the UNN to parade such number of SANs.

He said that UNN has all it takes to be the Harvard of Africa. He urged the alumni to work with the University administration to make the institution greater.

“We will reach out to the awardees and other alumni to help us address infrastructure deficit in the university,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Professor Chinedu Nebo described the award as the icing on the cake of the Founders’ Day celebration.

He expressed amazement that the University had such number of SANs in its alumni. He urged them to take up endowment projects as a way of giving back to their Alma Mater.

Among the SANs honoured were: Chief Mike Ahamba, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, Prof Ilochi Okafor, Dr Michael Ezeugwu, Chief Nnaemka Nigige, among others.