Four Communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra state have staged peaceful protest over uncompleted road rehabilitation projects leading in their communities.The protesting communities, Obeagwe 1 and 2, Akili Ogidi and Ogwuikpele besieged the main road with various inscriptions in their placards detailing their suffering and predicament.

An indigene of Akili Ogidi, Mr. Emeka Udeogwu alleged that a National Assembly member from the zone revoked the road project from the initial construction company handling the project and handed it over to the present contractor who abandoned the project for the past three years now.

Udeogwu solicited the intervention of the Federal Government of Nigeria to bring back the contractor to site. Similarly, Mrs Felicia Ezechi lamented that their children residing in the city could no longer return home due to poor access roads in their area.

She however, noted that they are predominantly farmers and after producing farm Products they cannot sell due to lack of access road, just as Victoria Opia said that they cannot travel outside and other people cannot visit their communities because of bad roads.

Among other things, the communities requested from Government included hospital, good drinking water, market, electrification and access roads.

Also at Amiyi Community, the president general of the community, Mr. Nwanze Afubele revealed that access road in their community is a serious issue. He said that they have written to government of Anambra state severally but nothing was done as regards their requests.

He pleaded with their various representatives both in the state and federal level to assist them and rehabilitate their roads.

“Our roads are too bad. We seriously need help from government. We are law abiding Community, we pay our taxes and we do our best for the development of the state”