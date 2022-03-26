From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the interception of three bags of donkey’s private parts worth N29, 084,000 .

Area Commander, Kano/ Jigawa Command, Abubakar Mohammed Umar disclosed this during a press conference, saying donkeys were endangered species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) for which Nigeria was a signatory.

He further stated that four suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggling of the donkeys body parts, but added that they were released on administrative bail, pending the conclusion of the investigation. He said also that his officers at the various border posts have impounded contraband worth over N498, 662, 498, adding that the seized items included 1, 031 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 151 cartons of spaghetti, 91 cartons of Macaroni, 1,237 cartons of foreign mayor soaps, 132 bales of second hand clothes.

Others, he stated, included 50 cartons of foreign matches,15 cartons of milky non- diary powder, 22 sacks of rubber shoes and a truck used for conveying smuggled items.

He said that his Command had zero tolerances for smuggling activities, adding that he would not rest until smuggling activities were reduced to the barest minimum.

On revenue generation, he disclosed that between January to date, his officers and men have collected N10.167 billion as against the collection of N7.6 billion within the same period in 2021, adding that it represented a positive difference of about N2.4 billion.

He told the media that he was very passionate about reviving activities at the Maigatari border in Jigawa State, explaining that when he assumed office, he encouraged his officers to open up Maigatari border, assess importers goods and ensure they paid their duties accordingly.

Mohammed assured that with the assistance of other units of the Customs Service such as CIU, CPU, FOU, Border Drill and Strike Force, the Area Command will continue to put in place all the necessary measures to improve on its revenue collection.