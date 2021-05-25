From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police Delta State on Tuesday said efforts have been intensified to ride the state of criminals.

This followed the arrest of four suspects during a raid of a notorious criminal hideout identified as Promise Cartel in Sapele.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in Asaba said the suspects were nabbed with 30 wraps of weeds suspected to Indian hemp.

Edafe gave the names of the suspects as Ebuka Onwudike (25), Ismile Useni (26), Oriole Omotuying (29) and Laju Solomon (21).

According to him, the police had already identified notorious hideouts for criminals in the town, following discreet information gathering.

He said the hideouts were notorious for hosting cult meetings, sales of cannabis, cocaine and other variety of drugs, adding that the command was taking the war to the doorsteps of criminals.

“Promise cartel located in the reserved forest in the heart of Ogunja Quarters, Sapele was raided where the four suspects were arrested.

“Also on arrival to Spanish cartel located at Ogunja Quarters Sapele, all the hoodlums have already deserted the area to unknown destination, on hearing the ongoing operation because it not too far from each other.

“However, effort is still on to track down the fleeing hoodlums,” Edafe said.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of Daniel Samuel who is a member of a four-man gang to forcefully collected the phones and ATM card of one Ogaga in Warri.

He said the suspects were traced to the nearest ATM point where they had already withdrawn N80,000 from the account as they had also forced the victim to spill his pin code.