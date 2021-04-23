From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police woman attached to the Ondo State Police command, Ajayi Bosede.

The suspects; Oladele Samuel, Sunday Babalola, Adesina Isaac and Olawale Bukola allegedly beat up the police officer and striped her naked.

Ajayi was part of the team of Police officers from the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

She and other members of the team were attacked by the hoodlums.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Bolaji Salami while parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, said the policewoman was badly humiliated, manhandled and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel who was the gang leader.

He said, “On April 20, 2021 at about 10.00hrs, a team of Policemen from State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was sent to invite a suspect in respect of a case of malicious damage and threat to life.

“On getting to the scene, the Police team was attacked by some hoodlums and Inspector Ajayi Bosede was badly humiliated, manhandled

and stripped naked on the order of one Oladele Samuel, the gang leader.

“Oladele Samuel practically inflicted injuries on the said Policewoman and promised to kill anyone who dares him.

Ajayi Bosede in the process lost her warrant card, a bunch of key and a walletcontaining eighty ₦80,000.00 cash,” he added