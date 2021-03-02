From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing mobile phones at the venue of the 2nd term inauguration ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The suspects were alleged to have stolen the mobile phones at Akure’s International Culture and Events Centre during the inauguration ceremony.

Parading the suspects at the state command headquarters in Akure on Tuesday, police spokesman Mr Tee Leo-Ikoro said the suspects were from the neighbouring states of Osun, Oyo and Kwara.

The suspects, he said, left their various states for Akure to snatch telephones from dignitaries at the well-attended event.

He added that the suspects were handed to them by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties.

‘During the inauguration ceremony of the Governor of Ondo State for second term in office held at the Dome, Akure, distress calls were received that some groups of people who specialise in snatching phones and other valuables came from different states to attend the ceremony,’ the police spokesman said.

‘They succeeded in snatching phones from people who attend the ceremony. And on receipt of these complaints, detectives from the Special Operation Squad, Akure, swung into action and four persons were apprehended.

‘They were arrested along Ilesha/Akure express road and seven handsets were recovered from them.

‘Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that they came to Akure from Oyo, Osun and Kwara states for the purpose of stealing phones and other valuables.’

Leo-Ikoro said that the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of an investigation.