From Ben Dunno, Warri

Four persons suspected to be members of a syndicate that specialised in the marketing of illegally refined diesel were burnt beyond recognition from the explosion that occurred at Ekuigbo junction along popular East-West Road before Ughelli when the vehicle with which they conveyed the product ran into a stationary truck.

Sources who witnessed the gory sight of the four occupants burnt beyond recognition disclosed that the vehicle the deceased was conveying the illegal product, a Siena bus, lost control while trying to escape from the police team who tried to search the vehicle at a checkpoint.

According to sources, the driver of the Siena bus in a desperate attempt to escape from the police team who had chased after them had to increase his speed until it got to the Ekiugbo Junction where it lost control and ran into a Dangote Cement truck that was parked along the highway apparently by a driver who was on official duty to supply cement to a dealer in that axis.

It was learnt that the impact of the collision with the stationed truck led to a huge impact that resulted in an explosion triggered by the Petroleum products hidden in the booth of the Siena bus that consumed the four occupants.

It took the concerted efforts of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials and other security operatives to return sanity to that axis of the highway as at the time of filling this report.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Ughelli, Mr Ikechukwu Ken, had to personally supervise the clearing of the area to allow the flow of vehicles along the expressway.