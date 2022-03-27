From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four persons on Saturday lost their lives while 18 persons sustained serious injuy in a fatal accident that occurred in Ikaram-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Those who sustained injuries were said to have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were also deposited at the mogue.

The lone accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number MBA 752 XA.

It was gathered that one of the tyres of the bus exploded while on motion, causing the driver to lose control.

According to an eyewitness, the driver would have been able to control the vehicle if he had stayed below the speed limit.

The eyewitness who craved anonymity claimed that the driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle when he hit the road’s median.

He added that the vehicle was on its way to the northern part of the country when the tragedy occurred.

He also said that residents of the community helped to rescue the injured victims and took them to the hospital.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ikare-Akoko, Mr Oluropo Alabi said the corpses were deposited at the Ikare-Akoko specialist hospital’s morgue.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding on the part of the driver.