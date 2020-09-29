

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at Omeligboma camp in Oko community, near Asaba, Delta State, where four persons drown while fleeing from ravaging flood.

The victims, whose identities were yet to be ascertained, were on board a boat escaping from the menacing flood when the boat suddenly capsized at the middle of the river.

They were said to be rushing out of the the trapped settlement to higher grounds when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Captain of the il-fated boat was said to be the only survivor of the mishap.

The camp, our correspondent learnt, had earlier be diserted following repeated warnings by government officials that those in flood prone areas should relocate to higher plains to avoid being trapped in the predicted flood.

However, some persons stayed behind, hoping for divine intervention to stave off the disaster.

The victims of the boat mishap were said to be among those who stayed back until the flood assumed unbearable dimension before they attempted to flee using the boat.

As at the time of filing this report, the bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered, although local divers were said to have intensified search.

Meanwhile, the ravaging flood has already submerge thatched houses, farm produce and other properties in the camp.

This is even as the flood has already cut off Asaba-Ase road leading to several communities in Isoko and Ndokwa areas of the state, with reaidents describing the disaster as unexpected.

Most of the residents of the community, including traders from different parts of Delta State, where in the community market when the ravaging flood cut-off the access roads.

President-General of Isoko Development Union, Iduh Amadhe who visited Ekregbesi community in Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South locality said, urgent intervention must be taken to rescue the people who are trapped.

Amadhe added that if urgent steps are not taken, over 40 vehicles may remain at the other side of the road till November 2020.

A trader from Igbide, Miss Florence Godspower said she passed through the road in the morning with her goods to the market, but suddenly, they were informed that the road has been cut by the ravaging flood.

She said to cross one person across the flooded portion of the road, a commuter will spend N500 while speed boat from the market area, costs N2,000 each.

