4 escapes death as two storey building collapses in Imo

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Four persons on Sunday escaped death by the whiskers when a two storey building situated at No 10 Amaram Extension in Owerri Metropolis collapsed.

It was learned that three of the survivors were pulled out from the rubbles while the fourth person who was at the second floor had jumped off the building immediately he heard a cracking sound.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the collapsed building which has reached the roofing stage has remained uncompleted for about twenty years by the owner of the building for undisclosed reasons.

One of the survivors who refused to disclose his name to Journalists said that he was at the second floor of the building making a phone call when he had a cracking sound from the build and immediately decided to jump off from the collapsing building to the ground.

The survivor who had bruises on elbows and knees further disclosed that the building has remained under completed by the owner for a very long time.

The Men of the Imo state Police Command who arrived the scene following a distress call took the survivors to the Hospital for Medical Check Up.

However, one of the residents who does not want to be quoted said that Building which belonged to the Oduchere family of Emii in Owerri North Council has remained uncompleted for about twenty years and that the collapse of the building may be as a result of the weakened structures.

He called on the state government to pull down any structure that has remained uncompleted for over fifteen years to avert such building collapsing and killing people.