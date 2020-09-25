Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four dead bodies have discovered at a private apartment in the university community of Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

As at the time they were discovered, their stomachs had protruded with their skin peeling off.

The deceased persons, all males, were said to have consumed a meal of noodles the previous night.

Two others who also partook in the meal are now battling for survival at the hospital they were rushed to. A seventh victim has already regained consciousness at the hospital.

The seven middle aged men suspected to be Yahoo boys, were cramped into the one room apartment.

Neighbours in the area had woken up to a foul smell coming out from one of the rooms in the compound and immediately alerted the local vigilance members, who in turn informed the police of the development.

On arrival, seven persons were found in the single room apartment.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the incident, said the victims were not students of the Delta State University (DELSU).

“It’s not hostel room but a private apartment. They are not students. According to the caretaker, the room was rented to one person but at times, he brings seven or nine people.

“But on this particular occasion, they were seven in the room. It was the vigilante who called the attention of the police.

“Residents of the compound called the vigilante that an offensive odour was coming out of a room but by the time they got there with the police they found out that four people were dead, two unconscious and one conscious.

“They were rushed to Eku Specialist Hospital. Doctors confirmed the four of the boys dead while two are still receiving medical treatment.

“The one that was conscious said the previous night, they prepare noodles to eat only for him minutes later to started feeling unease. By the time he got up, others were lying down.

“They are not students of the university. They only live in Abraka. The room was just a room apartment. Their bellies were swollen and their bodies were peeling as if they were poured hot water,” she said.