By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The governors of Ekiti, Kaduna, Ebonyi and Cross River as well as ministers of Transportation, Aviation, Works and Information & Culture are expected to feature at The Business Hallmark Newspaper’s 2021 Public Policy Forum Lecture, with the theme: “Nigeria’s Infrasructue Revolution; Roadmap to a New Future”.

Others are Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, and Mr Godwin Emefiale, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The lecture series, which provides a platform for policy makers in the public and private sectors to engage each other on isses affcting development, will hold at the Shehu Musa YarAdua Centre Abuja on May 25, under the chairmansip of former Edo State governor and former National Chairman of the APC, Chief Odigie Oyegun.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the lecture, Chief Mac Wabara, a former Managing Director of the defunct Hallmark Bank, who is also chairman of Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum, commended the infrastructure development thrust of the Buhari administration.

He said the Buhari administration has, desite the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pandemic, laid a foundation for industrial rebirth in Nigeria.

‘Despite the global economic and environmental challenges, the administration seems to have laid a foundation for the nation’s industrial rebirth by its massive investments in key infrastructure. The administration has executed and continues to support projects in critical sectors such as rail transportation, port infrastructure, roads and bridges, housing, aviation, power and ICT across the six geopolitical zones of the country. Despite the administration’s other challenges, it has, on infrastructure, shown an uncommon commitment and resilience in ensuring that it delivers on these initiatives,’ he stated.