Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 42 year old, Babaji Amadu, a vigilante member of Sabin Garin Gadala village under Gwaram local government of Jigawa state.

The state commissioner of police CP Usman Sule Gomna disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s achievements.

Findings revealed that about two weeks ago the late Babaji Amadu was allegedly hacked severally by some unknown men while working as a security guard in a sesame farm at Sabon Garin Gadala village.

The commissioner of police after confirming the incidence also explained that in the course of investigation the police had succeeded in arresting four persons believed to have a hand in the killing of the vigilante man in Bauchi state.

He said among those arrested include a 20 year old Abubakar Haruna, Ibrahim Abdullahi Juli 25 years, Kabiru Amadu 20 years and Baderi Garkuwa 25 years respectively.

Speaking to our reporter the suspects confirmed to have committed the nefarious act while they were on the farm to steal sesame crops that was planted and in the process had some altercation that led to the death of the guard.

The commissioner said One of the suspects identified as Garari Tori is also on the run and the case is still under investigation and will be charged to court