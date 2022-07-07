From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four suspected ammunition runners are currently in the net of the Benue State Police Command after they were arrested with over 300 rounds of ammunition.

Image maker of the Police in the state, SP Catherine Anene disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday.

She added that the arrest was made on 4th July 2022 at about 1730hrs while officers of Operation Zenda JTF were on stop and search duty at Dura bridge, Ugbema, Buruku LGA of the State.

“At the spot, one Terhide Iordye was arrested with one hundred and eighty thousand 7.62 x 39mm live AK-47 ammunition in a sack. Further investigation led to his confession that there were other gang members in Makurdi.

Anene further noted that three other suspects including Emmanuel Kuhwa, Ikyor Titus and Inas Moses were subsequently arrested adding that they were in possession of 120 ammunition at the time of their arrest.

She said cumulatively, a total of 300 ammunition were recovered from the four suspects who she noted have confessed to being members of the same ammunition supply gang.

“An investigation is ongoing to unravel the source and the intended destination of this ammunition for further necessary actions.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, Cp. Wale Abass employ the good people of Benue State to assist the police with useful information about criminals trying to frustrate the efforts of the command,” Anene stated.